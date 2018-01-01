Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Nvidia gibt Kooperation bei PC-Version bekannt
PC Games Hardware - vor 7 Stunden 41 Minuten gefunden

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: Erste Details und Screenshots geleakt
RebelGamer.de - vor 6 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

God of War (2018): Warum Kratos sich ändern musste
Gamona - vor 7 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

WoW: Battle for Azeroth - Schlacht um Lordaeron Bildergalerie (Allianz)
buffed.de - vor 4 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden

Halo: Neuer Ableger im klassischen Stil für den PC im Anflug?
playm.de - vor 6 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

 « Zurück


playm.de - vor 1 Stunde 21 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
bei plonki suchen.

Einloggen
Username:


Passwort:

Eingeloggt bleiben?
Mitglieder online
274 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Battlefield Hardline
Dead Island 2
Dying Light
GTA 5
Metal Gear 5
The Witcher 3

Meistgesucht bei plonki
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Skyhill
PatientZ: Survivalist
Digital: A Love Story
Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City
Zombie Party
Tablemen
Escape The Lost Kingdom: The Forgotten Pharaoh
Die for the Empire
Roads of Rome 2
The Fool
Rotastic
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - The Legend of Dead Kel
Infinite Crisis
Magicka: Vietnam