Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Predator: Hunting Grounds 1.05 Patch Notes Include AI Fixes
GameSpot - vor 6 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Leistungsunterschiede laut Entwickler wahrscheinlich irrelevant
PC Games Hardware - vor 7 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

Advent Children and the Romanticization of Final Fantasy VII
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Is Already In Development, Confirms Producer
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Capcom on the possibility of more Street Fighter titles for Switch
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Was zockt ihr NICHT mehr?

 « Zurück

Was zockt ihr NICHT mehr?
Gaming-Universe - vor 51 Minuten 39 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Was zockt ihr NICHT mehr? bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
178 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf