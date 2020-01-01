Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Optimised for Xbox Series X: Definitive Gaming?
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 37 Minuten gefunden

Xbox Games with Gold: Im Juli 2020 u.a. mit WRC 8 und Dunk Lords
4Players - vor 5 Stunden 32 Minuten gefunden

Active Quest Episode 74: We Love The Last of Us Part 2 So Far, Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC is OK
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 2 Minuten gefunden

Phantom Covert Ops (VR) Review - CGM
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 2 Minuten gefunden

Thor Gets Shown Off in the Latest Marvel's Avengers Game Gameplay
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 27 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Ubisoft addresses sexual misconduct allegations, promises investigation & internal policy review

 « Zurück

Ubisoft addresses sexual misconduct allegations, promises investigation & internal policy review
Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 7 Minuten gefunden

Ubisoft Responds To Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations
GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 32 Minuten gefunden

Ubisoft Hires Outside Agency To Investigate Sexual Harassment Allegations
WorthPlaying - vor 4 Stunden 2 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Ubisoft addresses sexual misconduct allegations, promises investigation & internal policy review bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
107 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf