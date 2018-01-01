Highlights
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Release wird mit exklusiven Filmveranstaltungen gefeiert
Battlefield V: Pre-Load der Open Beta ab sofort möglich
Special: MonatsÃ¼bersicht August 2018
Fortnite: Frischer Wind mit Getaway-Modus und neuer Waffe - wohl mit Update 5.4
PC Preview - 'The Settlers'
Xboxdynasty - vor 1 Stunde 20 Minuten gefunden
Battlefield V: Pre-Load der Open Beta ab sofort möglich
Xboxdynasty - vor 20 Minuten 43 Sekunden gefunden
Special: MonatsÃ¼bersicht August 2018
4Players - vor 10 Minuten 46 Sekunden gefunden
Fortnite: Frischer Wind mit Getaway-Modus und neuer Waffe - wohl mit Update 5.4
Videogameszone - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden
PC Preview - 'The Settlers'
WorthPlaying - vor 3 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
playFront.de - vor 40 Minuten 37 Sekunden gefunden
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Digital: A Love Story
Skyhill
PatientZ: Survivalist
Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City
Tablemen
Zombie Party
Galactic Civilizations 2: Endless Universe
Starcraft 2: Nova Covert Ops
Arizona Rose and the Pirates' Riddles
Legends of Solitaire: Curse of the Dragons
Ski Park Tycoon
Pixel Worlds
Bunny Madness Anarchy
The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians
