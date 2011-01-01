Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Unsere Kritik zu Cyberpunk 2077 ist da...
Gamereactor - vor 47 Minuten 2 Sekunden gefunden

CoD: Black Ops Cold War: Spieler berichten, Shooter zerstört PS5
Gamezone - vor 27 Minuten 11 Sekunden gefunden

New Xbox Series X trailer directed by Taika Waititi
Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 42 Minuten gefunden

Dragon Age 4: Neue Enthüllung bei The Game Awards
PC Games Hardware - vor 1 Stunde 47 Minuten gefunden

King of Seas Preview | TheXboxHub
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 22 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

The PS5's best feature is finally getting the most out of the Xbox controller.

 « Zurück

The PS5's best feature is finally getting the most out of the Xbox controller.
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 7 Minuten gefunden


Xboxdynasty - vor 1 Stunde 22 Minuten gefunden

Is PC Still the Master Race of Gaming? The Xbox Series X and PS5 are Changing the Game
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 57 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
The PS5's best feature is finally getting the most out of the Xbox controller. bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
278 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf