Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed The Outlast Trials - PC Gaming Show 2020 Trailer
pressakey.com - vor 5 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

Embr Early Access Impressions - Dual Pixels
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 33 Minuten gefunden

Here's a new System Shock reboot trailer
GamesRadar - vor 8 Stunden 33 Minuten gefunden

Ghostrunner - Gameplay Trailer
pressakey.com - vor 5 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

PlayStation 5's reveal was all about continuity
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

The PS5 Has No Killer Apps

 « Zurück

The PS5 Has No Killer Apps
N4G - vor 58 Minuten 33 Sekunden gefunden

By focusing on games for its PS5 showcase, Sony has reframed the conversation around the next-gen
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
The PS5 Has No Killer Apps bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
131 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf