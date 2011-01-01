Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Cyberpunk 2077 PC pre-load starts December 7 at 12PM CET
MegaGames - vor 4 Stunden 52 Minuten gefunden

Terminator Resistance: Enhanced-Edition für PS5 & Xbox Series X eingestuft
Play3.de - vor 2 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

BioWare: Casey Hudson und Mark Darrah haben das Studio verlassen
GamesAktuell.de - vor 2 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts: Complete Edition ab sofort für PlayStation 4 im Handel
Gamezoom - vor 1 Stunde 1 Minute gefunden

Fortnite - Update: Kratos jetzt offiziell am Start
Gameswelt - vor 5 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

The Mandalorian: Diese Details stecken in Episode 6 von Season 2

The Mandalorian: Diese Details stecken in Episode 6 von Season 2
GamesAktuell.de - vor 1 Stunde 12 Minuten gefunden

Phantasy Star Online 2 Cinematic Trailer Is All About Episode 6 Update
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 47 Minuten gefunden

