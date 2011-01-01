Highlights
Playstation 5 Event: Rockstar Games enthüllt? GTA V
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Will Use PS5's DualSense Advanced Haptics for Simulated String Resistance
'HyperBrawl Tournament' (ALL) Aims For Summer Launch - Trailer
'The Last of Us Part II' Is Revolutionaryand Unbelievably Grim | Time
Horizon Forbidden West auf PS5 Event angekündigt
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 3 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Will Use PS5's DualSense Advanced Haptics for Simulated String Resistance
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 9 Minuten gefunden
'HyperBrawl Tournament' (ALL) Aims For Summer Launch - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 4 Stunden 9 Minuten gefunden
'The Last of Us Part II' Is Revolutionaryand Unbelievably Grim | Time
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 8 Minuten gefunden
Horizon Forbidden West auf PS5 Event angekündigt
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 5 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
'The Last of Us Part II' Is Revolutionaryand Unbelievably Grim | Time
|« Zurück
'The Last of Us Part II' Is Revolutionaryand Unbelievably Grim | Time
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 8 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - An Astonishing Achievement | COGconnected
The Last of Us Part 2 review: Emotional, complex, and divisive - AC
Song From The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Was Inspired by Existing Cover Version
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review - Nerdburglars Gaming
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 48 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 review: A brilliant game that is not what it seems | VentureBeat
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 Review This Time, It Is Personal- Nxl Gaming
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2
GamersGlobal - vor 6 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review Roundup: What Are The Critics Saying?
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 is gamings most bold and impressive sequel
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 33 Minuten gefunden
GameNewz.de - vor 7 Stunden 48 Minuten gefunden
DailyGame - vor 8 Stunden 3 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us: Part 2 review - EliteGamer
N4G - vor 8 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review We're Not Ready For This Pokde
N4G - vor 9 Stunden 58 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 review | EGM
N4G - vor 10 Stunden 48 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us 2-Spielzeit: So lange dauert die Story
GamePRO - vor 11 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 Review (TheSixthAxis)
An orgy of violence - The Last of Us Part 2 Review [Video Chums]
The Last of Us Part 2 is Uncomfortable and Exhausting, but Thats What Makes it Great | The Verge
The Last Of Us Part II: The Kotaku Review
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Review | Fortress of Solitude
The Last of Us Part 2 Review: Were better Than This | Polygon
The Last of Us Part 2 review - a gut-wrenching sequel | Eurogamer
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - BunnyGaming
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review Roundup - A PS4 Masterpiece?
GameSpot - vor 13 Stunden 3 Minuten gefunden
"You have no idea what loss is" -- The Last of Us Part 2 review | Gaming Trend
Review: The Last of Us Part 2 | Destructoid
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review - A bold, challenging companion to a beloved masterpiece | PowerUp
Sleepless in Seattle - The Last of Us Part 2 Review | AusGamers
The Last of Us Part 2 review | Easy Allies
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - A Story Worth Telling (PS4) | PSLS
The Last of Us Part 2 Review DarkStation
The Last of Us Part 2 review: "An astonishing, absurdly ambitious epic" | Gamesradar
Review: The Last Of Us 2 Is The Best Game Of Its Generation | We Got This Covered
PS4 Review - 'The Last of Us Part II'
WorthPlaying - vor 13 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden
Play3.de - vor 13 Stunden 33 Minuten gefunden
IGN DE Edition - vor 13 Stunden 38 Minuten gefunden
GamePRO - vor 13 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us: Part 2 Review | Gamereactor
The Last of Us Part 2 review - a generation-defining masterpiece - VG247
The Last of Us Part 2 review | God is a Geek
The Last of Us Part 2 review video game fiction of groundbreaking power | The Guardian
The Last of Us: Part 2 Review | Eggplante
The Last of Us Part 2 Review: Alone and Forsaken - Gamer Matters
The Last of Us Part 2 Review Post-apocalyptic Masterpiece 1 Vamers
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - A Beautifully Bleak Sequel - TheEffect
The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
Shacknews - vor 14 Stunden 39 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 im Test: Wie gut ist Naughty Dogs Endzeit-Abenteuer wirklich?
Play3.de - vor 14 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
'The Last of Us Part II' Is Revolutionaryand Unbelievably Grim | Time bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|196 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS