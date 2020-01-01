Highlights

News zum Thema

The Last of Us Part 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards « Zurück

Gamereactor - vor 51 Minuten 36 Sekunden gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 6 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 6 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 31 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 1 Stunde 36 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 1 Stunde 36 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 46 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

Gamereactor - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 2 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

WorthPlaying - vor 2 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

WorthPlaying - vor 2 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 2 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 2 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 2 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 2 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 2 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 3 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 3 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden

N4G - vor 3 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

GamePRO - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 4 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 4 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 4 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 4 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

playFront.de - vor 4 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 4 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 4 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

Shacknews - vor 4 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

pressakey.com - vor 4 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

4Players - vor 4 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 4 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

Xboxdynasty - vor 5 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

N4G - vor 5 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

GameSpot - vor 5 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

GameSpot - vor 5 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?

The Last of Us Part 2 wins Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards bei plonki suchen.