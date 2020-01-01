Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Sega feiert 60 Jahre mit neuem Game Gear Micro
PC Games Hardware - vor 2 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Is Brutal and Sweet at The Same Time
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

PlayStation Now: Neu im Juni 2020
GamersCheck - vor 16 Minuten 35 Sekunden gefunden

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Stream Delayed Several Weeks
GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Path of Exile: Harvest-Erweiterung lässt Spieler Gegner züchten und Gegenstände anfertigen
Xboxdynasty - vor 2 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Is Brutal and Sweet at The Same Time

 « Zurück


jpgames.de - vor wenige Sekunden gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2: Inside-Video betrachtet die Spielwelt genauer
Play3.de - vor 6 Minuten 44 Sekunden gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Is Brutal and Sweet at The Same Time
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 ? Extended TV Spot erschienen
playFront.de - vor 3 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2: Erweiterter TV-Spot mit reichlich Ellie
Play3.de - vor 3 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

5 Things You Should Know About The Last of Us Part II
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden


Gamereactor - vor 5 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 Will Be a Brutal and Emotionally Complex Game - Esquire
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

Why The Last of Us 2 is so dark
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 31 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us 2 TV commercial shows off Ellie's singing voice
GamesRadar - vor 6 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 Survivor Difficulty Is Brutal and Visceral | Screen Rant
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Days Gone und Death Stranding gibt es jetzt zum Sparpreis
RebelGamer.de - vor 8 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

PS Store - Days of Play: Sale mit Spider-Man und Days Gone gestartet [Anzeige]
GamePRO - vor 8 Stunden 41 Minuten gefunden

PS Store Deals: 100 PS4-Angebote mit Spider-Man, Sekiro, Death Stranding, Predator und mehr
Play3.de - vor 9 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us 2: So ?menschlich? werden die Feinde im Spiel sein
DailyGame - vor 10 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2: Details zum variablen Schwierigkeitsgrad und der verbesserten KI
Play3.de - vor 10 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden


Play3.de - vor 10 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us Part 2 Four Seasons Can Be Both Advantageous and Dangerous for Ellie
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 6 Minuten gefunden

Let's Talk About The Last of Us Part 2 - Surviving in Post-Apocalypse America | COGconnected
N4G - vor 18 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

The Last of Us 2 ? Actionreicher TV-Spot erschienen
GameGeneral - vor 19 Stunden 51 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Is Brutal and Sweet at The Same Time bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
139 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf