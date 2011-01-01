Highlights
Cyberpunk 2077: Multiplayer-Projekt und DLCs ebenfalls verschoben
Neues Skate-Game angekündigt
Apex Legends kommt für Steam und Nintendo Switch (mit Crossplay)
Crash Bandicoot 4: Neues Spiel durch Rating-Board bestätigt
5 The Last of Us 2 Settings and Options to Make Your Journey More Enjoyable
PC Games - vor 9 Stunden 27 Minuten gefunden
Neues Skate-Game angekündigt
XBoxUser.de - vor 5 Stunden 12 Minuten gefunden
Apex Legends kommt für Steam und Nintendo Switch (mit Crossplay)
DailyGame - vor 7 Stunden 47 Minuten gefunden
Crash Bandicoot 4: Neues Spiel durch Rating-Board bestätigt
DailyGame - vor 9 Stunden 7 Minuten gefunden
5 The Last of Us 2 Settings and Options to Make Your Journey More Enjoyable
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 57 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
The Last of Us 2: Sony studios are congratulating Naughty Dog with amazing crossover art
|« Zurück
The Last of Us 2: Sony studios are congratulating Naughty Dog with amazing crossover art
GamesRadar - vor 17 Minuten 24 Sekunden gefunden
The Last Of Us 2 Hidden Trophies Guide: How To Get The Platinum
GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 27 Minuten gefunden
How old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2?
Shacknews - vor 3 Stunden 22 Minuten gefunden
How to kill Shamblers - The Last of Us Part 2
Shacknews - vor 4 Stunden 2 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
The Last of Us 2: Sony studios are congratulating Naughty Dog with amazing crossover art bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|103 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS