Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Assassin's Creed Valhalla CheatCC Review
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

The Pathless review - speed and scale and a game with an odd kind of charm | Eurogamer
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

PS5: Die PlayStation 5 hätte noch größer sein können
DailyGame - vor 9 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

Borderlands 3: Das Next-Gen-Upgrade, das neueste Inhalts-Add-on, neue Einzelhandels-Editionen und mehr
Gamezoom - vor 11 Stunden 34 Minuten gefunden

Take-Two: Übernimmt Codemasters
Gamezoom - vor 10 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

The Last of Us 2 PS5 supports haptic feedback

 « Zurück

The Last of Us 2 PS5 supports haptic feedback
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

PS5: The Last of Us Part 2 und God of War mit DualSense-Features
Play3.de - vor 13 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden


playFront.de - vor 14 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
The Last of Us 2 PS5 supports haptic feedback bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
126 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf