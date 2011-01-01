Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Meisterhafte Fortsetzung im Test
Gamezone - vor 1 Stunde 4 Minuten gefunden

Horizon Zero Dawn: PlayStation-Fanboys sind stinksauer über PC-Veröffentlichung und rasten völlig aus
Xboxdynasty - vor 49 Minuten 40 Sekunden gefunden

Microsoft Airing 'Xbox Series X + Project xCloud' Livestream Next Week
N4G - vor 49 Minuten 37 Sekunden gefunden

Formel 1: Frontier Developments mit Exklusiv-Deal
PC Games Hardware - vor 49 Minuten 41 Sekunden gefunden

2K Games Signs Multi-year Partnership With NFL, Electronic Arts Responds
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 39 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

The Division 2's First Warlords Of New York Season Is Now Live

 « Zurück

The Division 2's First Warlords Of New York Season Is Now Live
GameSpot - vor 44 Minuten 41 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
The Division 2's First Warlords Of New York Season Is Now Live bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
172 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf