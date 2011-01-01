Highlights
PS5: Trailer zum DualSense-Controller für PlayStation 5
Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Indie-Abenteuer mit Pixar-Qualität für PS5 und PC
HyperBrawl Tournament - Announcement Trailer #2
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2
Horizon Forbidden West für die PS5 angekündigt
buffed.de - vor 55 Minuten 9 Sekunden gefunden
Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Indie-Abenteuer mit Pixar-Qualität für PS5 und PC
GamesAktuell.de - vor 3 Stunden gefunden
HyperBrawl Tournament - Announcement Trailer #2
pressakey.com - vor 2 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2
GamersGlobal - vor 25 Minuten gefunden
Horizon Forbidden West für die PS5 angekündigt
RebelGamer.de - vor 1 Stunde 24 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2
|« Zurück
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2
GamersGlobal - vor 25 Minuten gefunden
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review Roundup: What Are The Critics Saying?
GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 25 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 is gamings most bold and impressive sequel
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 35 Minuten gefunden
GameNewz.de - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden
DailyGame - vor 2 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us: Part 2 review - EliteGamer
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review We're Not Ready For This Pokde
N4G - vor 4 Stunden gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 review | EGM
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us 2-Spielzeit: So lange dauert die Story
GamePRO - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 Review (TheSixthAxis)
An orgy of violence - The Last of Us Part 2 Review [Video Chums]
The Last of Us Part 2 is Uncomfortable and Exhausting, but Thats What Makes it Great | The Verge
The Last Of Us Part II: The Kotaku Review
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Review | Fortress of Solitude
The Last of Us Part 2 Review: Were better Than This | Polygon
The Last of Us Part 2 review - a gut-wrenching sequel | Eurogamer
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - BunnyGaming
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review Roundup - A PS4 Masterpiece?
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
"You have no idea what loss is" -- The Last of Us Part 2 review | Gaming Trend
Review: The Last of Us Part 2 | Destructoid
The Last Of Us Part 2 Review - A bold, challenging companion to a beloved masterpiece | PowerUp
Sleepless in Seattle - The Last of Us Part 2 Review | AusGamers
The Last of Us Part 2 review | Easy Allies
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - A Story Worth Telling (PS4) | PSLS
The Last of Us Part 2 Review DarkStation
The Last of Us Part 2 review: "An astonishing, absurdly ambitious epic" | Gamesradar
Review: The Last Of Us 2 Is The Best Game Of Its Generation | We Got This Covered
PS4 Review - 'The Last of Us Part II'
WorthPlaying - vor 7 Stunden 19 Minuten gefunden
Play3.de - vor 7 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden
IGN DE Edition - vor 7 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
GamePRO - vor 7 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us: Part 2 Review | Gamereactor
The Last of Us Part 2 review - a generation-defining masterpiece - VG247
The Last of Us Part 2 review | God is a Geek
The Last of Us Part 2 review video game fiction of groundbreaking power | The Guardian
The Last of Us: Part 2 Review | Eggplante
The Last of Us Part 2 Review: Alone and Forsaken - Gamer Matters
The Last of Us Part 2 Review Post-apocalyptic Masterpiece 1 Vamers
The Last of Us Part 2 Review - A Beautifully Bleak Sequel - TheEffect
The Last of Us Part 2 review: A haunting melody
Shacknews - vor 8 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
The Last of Us Part 2 im Test: Wie gut ist Naughty Dogs Endzeit-Abenteuer wirklich?
Play3.de - vor 8 Stunden 44 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
Test+: The Last of Us - Part 2 bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|325 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS