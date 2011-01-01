Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Gerücht: Diablo 2 Resurrected in Entwicklung
4Players - vor 3 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

Scorn - First-Person-Horrorspiel kommt exklusiv für die Xbox Series X
ePlay TV - vor 1 Stunde 42 Minuten gefunden

Star Wars The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 wird wohl actionreicher
PC Games Hardware - vor 3 Stunden 58 Minuten gefunden

Apex Legends startet am 12. Mai in die fünfte Saison
IGN DE Edition - vor 1 Stunde 23 Minuten gefunden

Chorvs - Neuer Weltraum-Shooter
ePlay TV - vor 1 Stunde 42 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Sword of the Necromancer has just ended its Kickstarter campaign with over 200K Euros in total funds

 « Zurück

Sword of the Necromancer has just ended its Kickstarter campaign with over 200K Euros in total funds
N4G - vor 58 Minuten 14 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Sword of the Necromancer has just ended its Kickstarter campaign with over 200K Euros in total funds bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
199 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf