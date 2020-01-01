Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Death Stranding: Update mit Cyberpunk-2077-Content, Denuvo entfernt
PC Games Hardware - vor 2 Stunden 48 Minuten gefunden

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Mehr als 2 Millionen Spieler heben ab - bald auch mit VR-Headsets
PC Games Hardware - vor 33 Minuten 6 Sekunden gefunden

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: So kämpft es sich mit dem Kult-Schurken Sephiroth
jpgames.de - vor 2 Stunden 2 Minuten gefunden

Unto the End: Auftakt für das frostige Kampfabenteuer auf PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch und Stadia
4Players - vor 2 Stunden 13 Minuten gefunden

The Callisto Protocol: Unzensierter Cinematic-Trailer veröffentlicht
GameFeature - vor 4 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Stardew Valley Update 1.5 May Still Release In 2020

 « Zurück

Stardew Valley Update 1.5 May Still Release In 2020
GameSpot - vor 32 Minuten 57 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Stardew Valley Update 1.5 May Still Release In 2020 bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
184 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf