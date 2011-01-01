Highlights
Nintendo - Switch erfolgreich, Animal Crossing räumt ab
Cyberpunk 2077: Zweite Ausgabe von Night City Wire findet am 10. August statt
[Review] Ghost of Tsushima
Street Fighter 6 verschoben, interne Entwicklungsprobleme?
This is the Zodiac Speaking: Kickstarter-Kampagne gestartet, obwohl Finanzierung längst steht
Gameswelt - vor 4 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden
PC Games - vor 21 Minuten 59 Sekunden gefunden
GAMEtainment - vor 4 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden
playFront.de - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden
Gamereactor - vor 8 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden
News zum Thema
Square Enix Announces Strong Financial Results Thanks to Final Fantasy VII Remake, XIV, & More
N4G - vor 11 Minuten 59 Sekunden gefunden
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
