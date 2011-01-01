Highlights
Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
Control Update 1.000.002 for Next-Gen Released
Xbox Series X/S - FPS Boost: Abwärtskompatible Spiele werden noch besser!
Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June
Civilization VI: Neuer Barbaren-Clans-Modus und mehr im kommenden Update
Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 4 Minuten gefunden
Control Update 1.000.002 for Next-Gen Released
N4G - vor 7 Stunden 9 Minuten gefunden
Xbox Series X/S - FPS Boost: Abwärtskompatible Spiele werden noch besser!
Gameswelt - vor 2 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden
Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June
Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 4 Minuten gefunden
Civilization VI: Neuer Barbaren-Clans-Modus und mehr im kommenden Update
Eurogamer.de - vor 9 Stunden 3 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
Six Days in Fallujah War games are all political and ignoring that is a dereliction of duty
|« Zurück
Six Days in Fallujah War games are all political and ignoring that is a dereliction of duty
N4G - vor 8 Minuten 58 Sekunden gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
Six Days in Fallujah War games are all political and ignoring that is a dereliction of duty bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|101 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS