Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed EA wird in den kommenden Jahren weitere Star Wars-Spiele herausbringen
DailyGame - vor 5 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden

Video-Vorschau: Little Nightmares 2
4Players - vor 8 Stunden 16 Minuten gefunden

Call of Duty: Warzone update fixes stim glitch and further nerfs DMR/Type 63
Shacknews - vor 5 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden

SuperMash PC Review | Culture of Gaming
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

Hogwarts Legacy - Release von Harry-Potter-RPG spürbar verschoben
Gameswelt - vor 6 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

'Shing!' (ALL) Comes To Nintendo Switch And Xbox One Next Week, Gets Physical Edition

 « Zurück

'Shing!' (ALL) Comes To Nintendo Switch And Xbox One Next Week, Gets Physical Edition
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 5 Minuten gefunden

The synthwave rhythm-puzzle game SOLAS 128 is coming to PC and the Nintendo Switch on January 25th
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 55 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
'Shing!' (ALL) Comes To Nintendo Switch And Xbox One Next Week, Gets Physical Edition bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
171 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf