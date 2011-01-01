Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed The Xbox Games Showcase Hit Expectations
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden

Ghost of Tsushima Review | ButWhyThoPodcast
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 3 Minuten gefunden

PS5 is becoming a must-have console and Xbox Series X isn't
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 3 Minuten gefunden

Review: Paper Mario: The Origami King Looks Good, Lacks Depth - Siliconera
N4G - vor 10 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden

Far Cry 6: 4K-Auflösung für PS4 und PS5 bestätigt
GameGeneral - vor 11 Stunden 13 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

PS5 is becoming a must-have console and Xbox Series X isn't

 « Zurück

PS5 is becoming a must-have console and Xbox Series X isn't
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 3 Minuten gefunden

Xbox Series X could be the console for mature gamers
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 28 Minuten gefunden

The Medium for Xbox Series X & PC Gets New Gameplay Showing the Dual-Reality Feature
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
PS5 is becoming a must-have console and Xbox Series X isn't bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
119 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf