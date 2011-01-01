Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Kingdom Come: Deliverance: Großer Aufwand für die deutschen Sprachaufnahmen
PC Games Hardware - vor 3 Stunden 7 Minuten gefunden

PSN Charts: Monster Hunter World war im Januar das erfolgreichste Spiel
playm.de - vor 5 Stunden 27 Minuten gefunden

Legend of Kay Anniversary erscheint auf Nintendo Switch
4Players - vor 3 Stunden 37 Minuten gefunden

Project Cars 2: Viertes Update fÃ¼r PC steht bereit; "Porsche Legends Pack" angekÃ¼ndigt
4Players - vor 2 Stunden 57 Minuten gefunden

WoW: Battle for Azeroth - Unser Lets Play zur Allianz!
PC Games - vor 2 Stunden 7 Minuten gefunden

