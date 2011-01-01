Highlights
Demon?s Souls: Remake offiziell mit einem ersten Trailer angekündigt
Bugsnax - Announcement Trailer
Godfall: Trailer zum PS5-Launch-Titel enthüllt
Deathloop gameplay shown during PS5 reveal
PS5 ? Finales und stylisches Design enthüllt
Play3.de - vor 6 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
Bugsnax - Announcement Trailer
pressakey.com - vor 1 Stunde 25 Minuten gefunden
Godfall: Trailer zum PS5-Launch-Titel enthüllt
Play3.de - vor 6 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
Deathloop gameplay shown during PS5 reveal
Shacknews - vor 6 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden
PS5 ? Finales und stylisches Design enthüllt
playFront.de - vor 6 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
PlayStation 5 Reveal Gives Us A Strong Taste Of Next-Gen, But It's A Familiar Flavour
|« Zurück
PlayStation 5: So sieht die Konsole aus
Gamezoom - vor 5 Minuten 24 Sekunden gefunden
Gamezoom - vor 1 Stunde 5 Minuten gefunden
PlayStation 5 Reveal Gives Us A Strong Taste Of Next-Gen, But It's A Familiar Flavour
GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 25 Minuten gefunden
Demon's Souls Remake Announced For PS5, See The Stunning Screenshots
GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
Gran Turismo 7 announced for PS5
GamesRadar - vor 3 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
Das ist der Look der PlayStation 5!
Gamers.at/GamersPLUS - vor 3 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
NBA 2K21 Confirmed For PS5 With Stunning Graphics And Dramatically Faster Load Times
GameSpot - vor 4 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden
Check out the first gameplay trailer for PS5 game Godfall
GamesRadar - vor 4 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden
Horizon: Forbidden West revealed for PS5
Shacknews - vor 4 Stunden 39 Minuten gefunden
All PS5 game trailers & announcements from the Sony PlayStation 5 livestream
Shacknews - vor 4 Stunden 39 Minuten gefunden
Horizon - Forbidden West: Sequel von Horizon - Zero Dawn im Trailer
GamersGlobal - vor 4 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden
Godfall - Gameplay Trailer
Deathloop - Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Sony PlayStation 5 - Reveal Trailer
PS5 Reveal Event: Kickstarter-Funded Little Devil Inside Gets New Reveal Trailer
GameSpot - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
DEATHLOOP - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
Bugsnax Revealed at PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming Show
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
PS5 Digital Edition confirmed at Sony's Future of Gaming Event
GamesRadar - vor 5 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden
Godfall - Gameplay-Trailer zum "Destiny mit Schwertern" zeigt rasantes Kampfsystem
Gamestar - vor 5 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
PlayStation 5 Reveal Gives Us A Strong Taste Of Next-Gen, But It's A Familiar Flavour bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|158 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS