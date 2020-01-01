Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Dino Crisis: Neues Spiel wurde angeblich eingestellt
RebelGamer.de - vor 2 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV veröffentlicht
gamers.de - vor 5 Stunden 3 Minuten gefunden

Best Xbox One Controller 2020: Game Controllers, Fight Sticks and More
N4G - vor 38 Minuten 3 Sekunden gefunden

Open World Anime with Genshin Impact - PAX East 2020 Preview
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 58 Minuten gefunden

Star Trek: Picard und die Borg in Episode 6 - Recap und Fazit
PC Games - vor 2 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

PlatinumGames Discusses New Game Project G.G.; Shares 101 Facts You May Not Know About the Studio

 « Zurück

PlatinumGames Discusses New Game Project G.G.; Shares 101 Facts You May Not Know About the Studio
N4G - vor 38 Minuten 3 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
PlatinumGames Discusses New Game Project G.G.; Shares 101 Facts You May Not Know About the Studio bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
145 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf