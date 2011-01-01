Highlights
Song of Horror Review | GrownGaming
Resident Evil 3: Demo erhält mehr als 3.000 positive Steam-Bewertungen
Call Of Duty: Warzone Popularity Grows As It Surpasses Another Milestone
Officially Licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle Dad Hat gets release date
Ubisoft verschenkt nächste Woche Child of Light
N4G - vor 59 Minuten 35 Sekunden gefunden
Resident Evil 3: Demo erhält mehr als 3.000 positive Steam-Bewertungen
PC Games Hardware - vor 8 Stunden gefunden
Call Of Duty: Warzone Popularity Grows As It Surpasses Another Milestone
GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 59 Minuten gefunden
Officially Licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle Dad Hat gets release date
N4G - vor 35 Minuten 1 Sekunde gefunden
Ubisoft verschenkt nächste Woche Child of Light
Gamereactor - vor 4 Stunden 59 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
"Overwhelming majority" of PS4 library will be playable on PS5, Sony confirms
|« Zurück
"Overwhelming majority" of PS4 library will be playable on PS5, Sony confirms
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 29 Minuten gefunden
Sony Clarifies PS5 Backwards Compatability, Expects To Support "Overwhelming Majority" Of PS4 Games
GameSpot - vor 3 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
PS5 backwards compatibility will support "overwhelmingly majority" of PS4 games
GamesRadar - vor 3 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
"Overwhelming majority" of PS4 library will be playable on PS5, Sony confirms bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|200 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS