Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Spieletest: Half Life Alyx ? Wendepunkt in der VR-Geschichte
DailyGame - vor 12 Stunden gefunden

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a much-needed, pleasant distraction
N4G - vor 9 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: World Preview & Poster Collection come west this fall
Shacknews - vor 10 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

Call of Duty is getting four new Warzone weapons, a new Modern Warfare map, and a new dog-friendly operator
GamesRadar - vor 9 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Resident Evil 3 spoilers reveal difficulty details and an alternate ending
GamesRadar - vor 11 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox one) - Demon Gaming

 « Zurück

First person cosmic horror hits Xbox One and PS4 with the launch of Moons of Madness
N4G - vor 50 Minuten 50 Sekunden gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox one) - Demon Gaming
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 15 Minuten gefunden

PS4 vs Xbox One in the US VGChartz Gap Charts February 2020
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Titan Quest On PS4 And Xbox One Finally Gets A Second Expansion
GameSpot - vor 2 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Music driven side scrolling shooter Freedom Finger points the way to Xbox One and PS4
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox one) - Demon Gaming bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
220 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf