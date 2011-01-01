Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Forza Horizon 3: Patch behebt Probleme bei Performance und Lenkradsteuerung
Videogameszone - vor 46 Minuten 44 Sekunden gefunden

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: PC-Version offiziell angekündigt
playm.de - vor 2 Stunden 33 Minuten gefunden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - Neues Gameplay-Material
Xbox-Newz - vor 1 Stunde 15 Minuten gefunden

Beyond Good & Evil 2: Spiel wohl in früher Entwicklungsphase
Videogameszone - vor 1 Stunde 26 Minuten gefunden

Xbox One: Seltene Erfolge bekommen neuen Soundeffekt
PC Games - vor 1 Stunde 56 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

No Mans Sky ist zu mathematisch und deswegen langweilig - sagt Geoff Keighley

 « Zurück

No Mans Sky ist zu mathematisch und deswegen langweilig - sagt Geoff Keighley
PC Games Hardware - vor 6 Minuten 52 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
No Mans Sky ist zu mathematisch und deswegen langweilig - sagt Geoff Keighley bei plonki suchen.

Einloggen
Username:


Passwort:

Eingeloggt bleiben?
Mitglieder online
106 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Battlefield Hardline
Dead Island 2
Dying Light
GTA 5
Metal Gear 5
The Witcher 3

Meistgesucht bei plonki
Democracy 2
The Club
Eador: Masters of the Broken World
NFL Head Coach
Eternal Winter
Octodad: Dadliest Catch
WWE '13
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Gravity Games Bike: Street Vert Dirt
Mega Man Star Force: Pegasus
Ecco Jr.
Lego Friends
DoDonPachi DaiFukkatsu
Sharin no Kuni, Himawari no Sh?jo
Curvy