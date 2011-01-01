Highlights
Warframe für Xbox Series X bestätigt
Children of Zodiarcs: Taktik-Rollenspiel für Switch und Xbox One erschienen
Doom Eternal Is This Gen's Shooter King - The Joy of Gaming
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold through 90% of its initial shipment in Japan
Neuer Leak zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
XBoxUser.de - vor 1 Stunde 21 Minuten gefunden
Children of Zodiarcs: Taktik-Rollenspiel für Switch und Xbox One erschienen
4Players - vor 1 Stunde 41 Minuten gefunden
Doom Eternal Is This Gen's Shooter King - The Joy of Gaming
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold through 90% of its initial shipment in Japan
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden
Neuer Leak zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
Eurogamer.de - vor 1 Stunde 6 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
'NieR Replicant' Is Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC - Trailer
|« Zurück
'NieR Replicant' Is Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 36 Minuten 55 Sekunden gefunden
Nier: Automata Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Very Soon
GameSpot - vor 8 Stunden 21 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
'NieR Replicant' Is Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC - Trailer bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|147 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS