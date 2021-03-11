Highlights
Bravely Default 2: "Letzter Trailer" zur Einstimmung auf den Verkaufsstart
Nintendo Switch: Neues Mario Golf angekündigt
Xbox Series X: Fps Boost vorgestellt - das bringt das neue Feature
Splatoon 3 - Nintendo kündigt Sequel überraschend an!
Stubbs the Zombie: Offizielle Rückkehr von Microsoft bestätigt
4Players - vor 2 Stunden 11 Minuten gefunden
DailyGame - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden
GamesAktuell.de - vor 5 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden
Gameswelt - vor 2 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden
Xboxdynasty - vor 4 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden
News zum Thema
New Crayon Shin-Chan Game Coming to Switch
New Crayon Shin-Chan Game Coming to Switch
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 10 Minuten gefunden
The turn-based tactical RPG Battle Brothers is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 11th, 2021
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 10 Minuten gefunden
The plant pushing puzzle game Room to Grow is coming to Steam on February 25th
N4G - vor 14 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
The fireworks display sim FWsim is coming to PC via Steam Early Access today
N4G - vor 14 Stunden 41 Minuten gefunden
Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is coming to Steam on February 26th, 2021
N4G - vor 14 Stunden 41 Minuten gefunden
Chicory: A Colorful Tale is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2021
N4G - vor 15 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden
'Beyond The Wire' Steam Early Access Update Adds New Map, Weapons - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 15 Stunden 36 Minuten gefunden
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
