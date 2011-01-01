Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed GTA 4 jetzt auf Xbox One spielbar
GamePire - vor 2 Stunden 39 Minuten gefunden

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ? Nintendo präsentiert den Expansion Pass
RebelGamer.de - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden

Heavy Metal Machines - Neues Update ab sofort erhältlich
next2games - vor 11 Minuten 22 Sekunden gefunden

Pokémon GO: 2nd Gen ab "Ende dieser Woche" im Spiel
buffed.de - vor 11 Minuten 14 Sekunden gefunden

Mass Effect Andromeda - Kein Open-World-Spiel sondern 'Exploration-Based-Game' PC, PS4, XONE
ZoomGamer.net - vor 2 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

MLB The Show 17: Diamond Dynasty-Modus offiziell vorgestellt

MLB The Show 17: Diamond Dynasty-Modus offiziell vorgestellt
playm.de - vor 40 Minuten 20 Sekunden gefunden

