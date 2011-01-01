Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Bloodroots Review - IGN
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

Those Who Remain erscheint am 15. Mai für Xbox One
XBoxUser.de - vor 11 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Launch Trailer zu Overpass veröffentlicht
XBoxUser.de - vor 11 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Pokemon Sword & Shield Add Mewtwo In Max Raids, And It's Incredibly Tough
GameSpot - vor 10 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay & story Interview: "Rule of cool"
Shacknews - vor 11 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

 « Zurück


4Players - vor 15 Minuten 46 Sekunden gefunden

Ori and The Will of the Wisps: Hier sind die ersten 20 Minuten aus dem Spiel
RebelGamer.de - vor 1 Stunde 35 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps gameplay shows off new boss fight
Shacknews - vor 8 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

Ori and the Will of the Wisps interview - Expanding life, magic, & whimsy
Shacknews - vor 9 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Dev Answers Our Questions About The Next Microsoft Exclusive
GameSpot - vor 9 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
164 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf