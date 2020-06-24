Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Cyberpunk 2077 - neuer Trailer enthüllt!
GameFeature - vor 2 Stunden 1 Minute gefunden

Diablo 4: Dialogsystem, offene Welt und Gegenstände Thema des Juni-Quartalsupdate
Xboxdynasty - vor 57 Minuten 31 Sekunden gefunden

The Last of Us 2 erobert die Charts in Deutschland und Japan, Naughty Dog plant keinen DLC
Eurogamer.de - vor 32 Minuten 36 Sekunden gefunden

Biomutant: 10 Minuten Gameplay
Xboxdynasty - vor 32 Minuten 33 Sekunden gefunden

Award-winning Control Receives its First Expansion The Foundation on Xbox One
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 22 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Kevin De Bruyne headlines the FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) #38 - 24th June 2020

 « Zurück

Kevin De Bruyne headlines the FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) #38 - 24th June 2020
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 22 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Kevin De Bruyne headlines the FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) #38 - 24th June 2020 bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
127 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf