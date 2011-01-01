Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Marvel's Avengers - Gameplay, Helden, Koop: alles Wichtige aus dem heutigen Stream!
Gameswelt - vor 3 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden

Review - The Last of Us Part 2 | Game Hype
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 18 Minuten gefunden

The Lovecraftian horror/adventure game The Innsmouth Case is now available for PC and mobile
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 38 Minuten gefunden

Heroes of the Storm: Mei mischt mit; Nexomania-2-Event gestartet
4Players - vor 7 Stunden 13 Minuten gefunden

Phil Spencer Discusses Xbox Series X, First-Party Lineup, xCloud, & Competition
N4G - vor 5 Stunden 53 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

In The Last of Us Part II, There is No Such Thing as 'Good vs Bad' [Spoilers]

 « Zurück

The Last of Us didn't need a sequel, but I'm glad we got one
Shacknews - vor 28 Minuten 35 Sekunden gefunden

In The Last of Us Part II, There is No Such Thing as 'Good vs Bad' [Spoilers]
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 3 Minuten gefunden

The Last Us Part 2 Ending Explained - Here's What Happened And Why
GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 13 Minuten gefunden

In The Last of Us Part II, There is No Such Thing as 'Good vs Bad'
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 48 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
In The Last of Us Part II, There is No Such Thing as 'Good vs Bad' [Spoilers] bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
107 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf