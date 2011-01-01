Highlights
There's an "upgraded" Nier Replicant coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One later this year
Call of Duty: Warzone review | Culture of Gaming
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold through 90% of its initial shipment in Japan
Doom Eternal Is This Gen's Shooter King - The Joy of Gaming
Nier Automata Coming to Xbox Game Pass
GamesRadar - vor 6 Stunden gefunden
Call of Duty: Warzone review | Culture of Gaming
N4G - vor 4 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold through 90% of its initial shipment in Japan
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden
Doom Eternal Is This Gen's Shooter King - The Joy of Gaming
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden
Nier Automata Coming to Xbox Game Pass
N4G - vor 8 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
"If You're Not on Switch, You Might as Well Not Release a Game" An Interview with Tribute Games
|« Zurück
"If You're Not on Switch, You Might as Well Not Release a Game" An Interview with Tribute Games
N4G - vor 40 Minuten 5 Sekunden gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
"If You're Not on Switch, You Might as Well Not Release a Game" An Interview with Tribute Games bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|190 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS