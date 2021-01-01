Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed GTA Online: Bisher umfangreichstes Update ?The Cayo Perico Heist? steht bereit
Play3.de - vor 1 Stunde 32 Minuten gefunden

PS5 Scalper machen 28 Millionen Dollar Gewinn
playFront.de - vor 7 Stunden 27 Minuten gefunden

Fortnite: Performance-Update schaltet den 120FPS-Modus auf der PS5 frei
Play3.de - vor 57 Minuten 52 Sekunden gefunden

UK politicians call for action against PS5 and Xbox Series scalpers
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 42 Minuten gefunden

ARK 2 erscheint vorerst exklusiv auf Xbox
playFront.de - vor 2 Stunden 52 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Granblue Fantasy Relink Anatomy of the Graphics Part 2 - Pursuing the Motion of Granblue

 « Zurück

Batbarian: Testament of The Primordials Review (TheSixthAxis)
N4G - vor 2 Minuten 52 Sekunden gefunden

Granblue Fantasy Relink Anatomy of the Graphics Part 1 - 3D Models From All Angles
N4G - vor 52 Minuten 42 Sekunden gefunden

Granblue Fantasy Relink Anatomy of the Graphics Part 2 - Pursuing the Motion of Granblue
N4G - vor 52 Minuten 43 Sekunden gefunden


XBoxUser.de - vor 6 Stunden 12 Minuten gefunden

OPM: Game of the Year ist nicht The Last of Us: Part II
playFront.de - vor 8 Stunden 32 Minuten gefunden

2 souls for the price of 1 - Ruinverse Review [Video Chums]
N4G - vor 10 Stunden 42 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Granblue Fantasy Relink Anatomy of the Graphics Part 2 - Pursuing the Motion of Granblue bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
203 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf