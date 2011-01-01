Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Spieletest: Half Life Alyx ? Wendepunkt in der VR-Geschichte
DailyGame - vor 12 Stunden gefunden

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a much-needed, pleasant distraction
N4G - vor 9 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: World Preview & Poster Collection come west this fall
Shacknews - vor 10 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

Call of Duty is getting four new Warzone weapons, a new Modern Warfare map, and a new dog-friendly operator
GamesRadar - vor 9 Stunden 19 Minuten gefunden

Resident Evil 3 spoilers reveal difficulty details and an alternate ending
GamesRadar - vor 11 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

God of War: ?Only On PlayStation?-Label verschwunden ? Hinweis auf eine PC-Version?

 « Zurück


playFront.de - vor 19 Minuten 36 Sekunden gefunden

God of War: ?Only On PlayStation?-Label verschwunden ? Hinweis auf eine PC-Version?
Play3.de - vor 40 Minuten 4 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
God of War: ?Only On PlayStation?-Label verschwunden ? Hinweis auf eine PC-Version? bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
218 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf