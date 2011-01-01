Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Destiny 2: Spielerzahlen seit Release stark gesunken
Gamona - vor 2 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden

Die Daten der nächsten drei Steam Sales sind geleakt
PC Games - vor 3 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update bringt Anti-Cheat-System
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 23 Minuten 35 Sekunden gefunden

Pokémon Go: Halloween-Event mit neuen Geistern und Bundles gestartet
PC Games Hardware - vor 5 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

Aquanox - Deep Descent: Beta findet Ende Oktober statt
PC Games Hardware - vor 3 Stunden 43 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

 « Zurück


PC Games Hardware - vor 4 Stunden 23 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
bei plonki suchen.

Einloggen
Username:


Passwort:

Eingeloggt bleiben?
Mitglieder online
191 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Battlefield Hardline
Dead Island 2
Dying Light
GTA 5
Metal Gear 5
The Witcher 3

Meistgesucht bei plonki
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Skyhill
PatientZ: Survivalist
Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City
Digital: A Love Story
Zombie Party
Tablemen
Disciples 2: Guardians of the Light
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Continuum
Bambino Rally 3
P-3 Biotic
Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast
Crazy Buggy Racing