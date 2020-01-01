Highlights
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Meisterhafte Fortsetzung im Test
Horizon Zero Dawn: PlayStation-Fanboys sind stinksauer über PC-Veröffentlichung und rasten völlig aus
Microsoft Airing 'Xbox Series X + Project xCloud' Livestream Next Week
Formel 1: Frontier Developments mit Exklusiv-Deal
2K Games Signs Multi-year Partnership With NFL, Electronic Arts Responds
Gamezone - vor 1 Stunde 2 Minuten gefunden
Horizon Zero Dawn: PlayStation-Fanboys sind stinksauer über PC-Veröffentlichung und rasten völlig aus
Xboxdynasty - vor 47 Minuten 28 Sekunden gefunden
Microsoft Airing 'Xbox Series X + Project xCloud' Livestream Next Week
N4G - vor 47 Minuten 25 Sekunden gefunden
Formel 1: Frontier Developments mit Exklusiv-Deal
PC Games Hardware - vor 47 Minuten 29 Sekunden gefunden
2K Games Signs Multi-year Partnership With NFL, Electronic Arts Responds
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 37 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
GDC 2020 brings its scheduled talks and awards to Twitch
|« Zurück
GDC 2020 brings its scheduled talks and awards to Twitch
Shacknews - vor 52 Minuten 32 Sekunden gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
GDC 2020 brings its scheduled talks and awards to Twitch bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|161 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS