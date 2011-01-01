Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Twin Mirror review - life is secrets | Metro
N4G - vor 9 Stunden 24 Minuten gefunden

CoD Black Ops: Cold War ? Patch bringt lang ersehntes Feature
playFront.de - vor 11 Stunden 34 Minuten gefunden

Thoughts and Impressions: Xbox Series S
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 4 Minuten gefunden

Video-Test: Immortals Fenyx Rising
4Players - vor 9 Stunden 14 Minuten gefunden

'Rocket League' (ALL) Season 2 Begins Next Week - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 5 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite's Marvel Galactus Event Sets New Concurrent Player Record

 « Zurück

Fortnite's Marvel Galactus Event Sets New Concurrent Player Record
GameSpot - vor 14 Minuten 31 Sekunden gefunden

Fortnite's Galactus Event Adds More Confusion To The Battle Royale's Lore
GameSpot - vor 5 Stunden 34 Minuten gefunden

Twitch Ran Into Some Problems After Fortnite's Galactus Event
GameSpot - vor 5 Stunden 34 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Fortnite's Marvel Galactus Event Sets New Concurrent Player Record bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
198 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf