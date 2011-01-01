Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Xbox One: Phil Spencer lobt die Abwärtskompatibilität
Gamezone - vor 12 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

'Extinction' (ALL) Introduces Protagonist Avil - Screens & Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 9 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

'Hand of Fate 2' (ALL) Reveals Final Companion, Gets Release Date - Screens & Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 9 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

Blitzkrieg 3 - Nivals WW2-RTS im Test
GBase.ch - vor 12 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Horizon Zero Dawn: Game of the Year Edition geleakt?
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 11 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite: Online-Spiel durchbricht die 7-Millionen-Marke

Fortnite: Online-Spiel durchbricht die 7-Millionen-Marke
Videogameszone - vor 15 Minuten 59 Sekunden gefunden

