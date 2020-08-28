Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed First Mafia: Trilogy remaster trailer teases full reveal this month
Shacknews - vor 11 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

F1 2020 ? Erster Gameplay-Trailer und Bilder
GamersCheck - vor 11 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

Brawlhalla bekommt seinen ersten Battle Pass mit Premium-Loot
Eurogamer.de - vor 11 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

PlayStation 5 - Epic zeigt erstes Gameplay in Technik-Demo
Gameswelt - vor 11 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

Kickstarter Watch: The End of The Sun
N4G - vor 11 Stunden 55 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite is Headed to Next-Gen Consoles

 « Zurück

Fortnite is Headed to Next-Gen Consoles
N4G - vor 40 Minuten 36 Sekunden gefunden

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is coming to PC and consoles on August 28th, 2020
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

The casual survival game Isle of Spirits is coming to PC and Xbox One on June 10th, 2020
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

The Myth inspired strategy game Nordic Warriors is coming to Steam on June 19th, 2020
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Latest Halo MCC Update Causes Issues On PC And Xbox One, Dev Asks Fans To Be Patient
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

Top New Video Games Releasing On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC This Week - May 10-16, 2020
GameSpot - vor 8 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Fortnite is Headed to Next-Gen Consoles bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
378 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf