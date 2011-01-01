Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Pikmin 3 Deluxe ist angeblich für Nintendo Switch geplant
DailyGame - vor 8 Stunden 14 Minuten gefunden

PGA Tour 2K21: Neue Golfsimulation von 2K erscheint schon im August
Videogameszone - vor 11 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

Epic Games Store: Grand Theft Auto 5 aktuell kostenlos erhältlich; Shop-Server-Probleme gelöst
4Players - vor 8 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

All The Free Games You Can Play On PS4, Xbox One, And PC This Weekend
GameSpot - vor 6 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

'Crusader Kings III' Gets Release Date - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 6 Stunden 54 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite Has Made $1 Billion From Microtransactions On Mobile Alone

 « Zurück

Fortnite Has Made $1 Billion From Microtransactions On Mobile Alone
GameSpot - vor 1 Stunde 34 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Fortnite Has Made $1 Billion From Microtransactions On Mobile Alone bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
357 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf