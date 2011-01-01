Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Xbox Series X ? Eine Next-Gen Konsole, die derzeit niemand braucht
playFront.de - vor 55 Minuten 22 Sekunden gefunden

Fortnite kommt zurück auf die Smartphones
DailyGame - vor 4 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden

PlayStation 5: Am 19. November ausschließlich online erhältlich
Gamezoom - vor 3 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone--Synchronized XP, Battle Pass, New Prestige System, And More
GameSpot - vor 10 Minuten 47 Sekunden gefunden

Blair Witch (Oculus) - Demon Gaming
N4G - vor 2 Stunden gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite could come back to mobile devices, thanks to NVIDIA

 « Zurück

Fortnite could come back to mobile devices, thanks to NVIDIA
Shacknews - vor 1 Stunde 10 Minuten gefunden

Fortnite Could Come Back To Phones Via Streaming Service
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 50 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Fortnite could come back to mobile devices, thanks to NVIDIA bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
279 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf