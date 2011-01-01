Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Persona 5 Strikers: Die Warriors-typische Kampfaction im Trailer
4Players - vor 1 Stunde 30 Minuten gefunden

Nioh 2 Complete Edition for PC Gets New Trailer Showing Off its Features and Options
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 55 Minuten gefunden

Xbox Series X/S: Namensgebung ?ist ein total verf***tes Durcheinander?
Play3.de - vor 45 Minuten 56 Sekunden gefunden

PlayStation 5: Verbraucherzentrale mahnt Saturn ab ? ?intransparent und irreführend?
jpgames.de - vor 2 Stunden gefunden

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Kurzes Statusupdate zur Entwicklung
Play3.de - vor 3 Stunden 30 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Fortnite auf iOS und Android: Epic klagt jetzt auch bei uns gegen Apple und Google

 « Zurück

Fortnite auf iOS und Android: Epic klagt jetzt auch bei uns gegen Apple und Google
PC Games Hardware - vor 1 Stunde 16 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Fortnite auf iOS und Android: Epic klagt jetzt auch bei uns gegen Apple und Google bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
183 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf