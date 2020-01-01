Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Demo ab sofort im PS Store erhältlich
Gamezone - vor 36 Minuten 47 Sekunden gefunden

Ghostrunner - 8 Minutes of Gameplay (Direct Feed) - PAX East 2020
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 11 Minuten gefunden

Baldur's Gate 3: Erste Screenshots geleaked + Gameplay-Reveal Livestream
GamersGlobal - vor 1 Stunde 26 Minuten gefunden

Hunt: Showdown Stunning but Savage - Player 2
N4G - vor 3 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

Diablo 4: Controller-Support für PC, UI-Optionen und mehr
GamersGlobal - vor 1 Stunde 26 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Final Fantasy XV and the joy of games that arrive unfinished

 « Zurück

Final Fantasy XV and the joy of games that arrive unfinished
N4G - vor 26 Minuten 52 Sekunden gefunden

10 Best Games That Actually Utilize the DualShock 4s Motion Control, Ranked
N4G - vor 10 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Final Fantasy XV and the joy of games that arrive unfinished bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
176 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf