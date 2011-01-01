Highlights
Cyberpunk 2077: Multiplayer-Projekt und DLCs ebenfalls verschoben
Neues Skate-Game angekündigt
Apex Legends kommt für Steam und Nintendo Switch (mit Crossplay)
Crash Bandicoot 4: Neues Spiel durch Rating-Board bestätigt
5 The Last of Us 2 Settings and Options to Make Your Journey More Enjoyable
PC Games - vor 6 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden
Neues Skate-Game angekündigt
XBoxUser.de - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden
Apex Legends kommt für Steam und Nintendo Switch (mit Crossplay)
DailyGame - vor 4 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden
Crash Bandicoot 4: Neues Spiel durch Rating-Board bestätigt
DailyGame - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden
5 The Last of Us 2 Settings and Options to Make Your Journey More Enjoyable
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix
|« Zurück
Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix
N4G - vor 9 Minuten 56 Sekunden gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|118 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS