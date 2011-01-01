Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Cyberpunk 2077: Multiplayer-Projekt und DLCs ebenfalls verschoben
PC Games - vor 6 Stunden 5 Minuten gefunden

Neues Skate-Game angekündigt
XBoxUser.de - vor 1 Stunde 50 Minuten gefunden

Apex Legends kommt für Steam und Nintendo Switch (mit Crossplay)
DailyGame - vor 4 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden

Crash Bandicoot 4: Neues Spiel durch Rating-Board bestätigt
DailyGame - vor 5 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden

5 The Last of Us 2 Settings and Options to Make Your Journey More Enjoyable
N4G - vor 2 Stunden 35 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix

 « Zurück

Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix
N4G - vor 9 Minuten 56 Sekunden gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Final Fantasy XIV Gets Gorgeous Y'Shtola Action Figure in Shadowbringers Attire by Square Enix bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
118 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf