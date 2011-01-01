Highlights
Cyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.05 bringt diverse Fehlerbehebungen
Super Nintendo World Direct Presentation
Sephiroths Standard Moveset in Super Smash Bros. Is Refreshing
Gears 5: Spektakulärer Einzelspieler-DLC bringt Xbox Series X Performance-Boost
League of Legends - Bestätigt: Jetzt kommt auch noch ein MMORPG!
Super Nintendo World Direct Presentation
Sephiroths Standard Moveset in Super Smash Bros. Is Refreshing
Gears 5: Spektakulärer Einzelspieler-DLC bringt Xbox Series X Performance-Boost
League of Legends - Bestätigt: Jetzt kommt auch noch ein MMORPG!
News zum Thema
Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG findet Publisher (Koch Media)
Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG findet Publisher (Koch Media)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
