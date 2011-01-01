Highlights
Nintendo Switch: Ladestation als Alternative zum Kickstand
Warframe: Update "Beasts of the Sanctuary" ist auf PS4 und Xbox One startklar
Im Juni bringt Crazy Justice endlich Battle Royale auf die Switch
Xbox Game Pass: Laser League ab sofort kostenlos erhältlich
Xbox One: Bethesda reagiert auf angeblichen RAGE 2 Leak bei Walmart mit Humor
Videogameszone - vor 2 Stunden 20 Minuten gefunden
4Players - vor 40 Minuten 22 Sekunden gefunden
RebelGamer.de - vor 4 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
Xboxdynasty - vor 7 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden
Xboxdynasty - vor 5 Stunden 10 Minuten gefunden
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy: Release Termin wurde vorgezogen
Xboxdynasty - vor 1 Stunde 10 Minuten gefunden
