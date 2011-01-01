Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sah in einer frühen Entwicklungsphase wie ein Super Nintendo Spiel aus
GamePire - vor 2 Stunden gefunden

Darum solltet ihr Nintendo Switch Cartridges nicht in den Mund nehmen
RebelGamer.de - vor 3 Stunden gefunden

Ghost Recon - Wildlands - Season-Pass-Inhalte & PvP-Modus
GBase.ch - vor 2 Stunden 41 Minuten gefunden

Mass Effect Andromeda: Geplanter Multiplayer-Test offiziell abgesagt!
Shooter-Szene.de - vor 6 Stunden gefunden

Horizon - Zero Dawn - Die PS4-Hoffnung des Jahres im Test
GBase.ch - vor 1 Stunde 21 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

'Children of Zodiarcs' (ALL) Picked up By Square Enix Collective, Playable At PAX - Screens

 « Zurück

'Children of Zodiarcs' (ALL) Picked up By Square Enix Collective, Playable At PAX - Screens
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 20 Minuten gefunden

Children of Zodiarcs: Taktik-Rollenspiel ist bei Square Enix Collective untergekommen
4Players - vor 9 Stunden gefunden


playFront.de - vor 10 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
'Children of Zodiarcs' (ALL) Picked up By Square Enix Collective, Playable At PAX - Screens bei plonki suchen.

Einloggen
Username:


Passwort:

Eingeloggt bleiben?
Mitglieder online
160 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Battlefield Hardline
Dead Island 2
Dying Light
GTA 5
Metal Gear 5
The Witcher 3

Meistgesucht bei plonki
The Technomancer
Drakensang Online
Arma 3: Apex
Bit.Trip Runner 2
Forge
Star Wars Battlefront: Bespin
Tryst
EverQuest 2 - Destiny of Velious
Blair Witch Volume 1: Rustin Parr
Small Soldiers: Squad Commander
Destiny: House of Wolves
The Sims 3: Movie Stuff
Lego Racers 2
The Wizard and the Princess
Gauntlet Dark Legacy