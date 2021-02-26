Highlights
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - Announcement Trailer
Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
Xbox Series X/S - FPS Boost: Abwärtskompatible Spiele werden noch besser!
Control Update 1.000.002 for Next-Gen Released
Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June
pressakey.com - vor 55 Minuten 18 Sekunden gefunden
Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 36 Minuten gefunden
Xbox Series X/S - FPS Boost: Abwärtskompatible Spiele werden noch besser!
Gameswelt - vor 4 Stunden 25 Minuten gefunden
Control Update 1.000.002 for Next-Gen Released
N4G - vor 8 Stunden 40 Minuten gefunden
Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June
Shacknews - vor 2 Stunden 36 Minuten gefunden
|
News zum Thema
Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is coming to Steam on February 26th, 2021
|« Zurück
The plant pushing puzzle game Room to Grow is coming to Steam on February 25th
N4G - vor 55 Minuten 43 Sekunden gefunden
The fireworks display sim FWsim is coming to PC via Steam Early Access today
N4G - vor 55 Minuten 44 Sekunden gefunden
Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is coming to Steam on February 26th, 2021
N4G - vor 55 Minuten 44 Sekunden gefunden
Chicory: A Colorful Tale is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2021
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 40 Minuten gefunden
'Beyond The Wire' Steam Early Access Update Adds New Map, Weapons - Trailer
WorthPlaying - vor 1 Stunde 51 Minuten gefunden
Weitere Infos gesucht?
Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four is coming to Steam on February 26th, 2021 bei plonki suchen.
Mitglieder online
|112 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games-News zum Verkauf
Impressum | Kontakt | Datenschutz | RSS-Feeds | Quelle vorschlagen | News auf Deiner Seite | Games-News.de Buttons | Mobil
2011 © KCIS
2011 © KCIS