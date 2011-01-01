Highlights
TopNews als RSS-Feed Fortnite wird zum Launch-Titel der kommenden Next-Gen-Konsolen
GAMEtainment - vor 10 Stunden 45 Minuten gefunden

Dirt 5 Review Roundup
GameSpot - vor 7 Stunden 46 Minuten gefunden

Watch Dogs Legion Full Review - Gideon's Gaming
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

Multiplayer-Battle-Royale im Universum von Vampire: The Masquerade bei Sharkmob in Entwicklung
4Players - vor 9 Stunden 26 Minuten gefunden

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Review | WGTC
N4G - vor 6 Stunden 56 Minuten gefunden

News zum Thema

Bringing more franchises to mobile is Activision Blizzard's biggest opportunity, says COO

 « Zurück

Bringing more franchises to mobile is Activision Blizzard's biggest opportunity, says COO
N4G - vor 1 Stunde 1 Minute gefunden

Weitere Infos gesucht?
Bringing more franchises to mobile is Activision Blizzard's biggest opportunity, says COO bei plonki suchen.

Mitglieder online
148 unbekannte User.
Aktuellen Themen/Spiele
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Assassins Creed Origins
Rocket League
Battlefield 5
Forza Horizon 4
Fifa 19
Red Dead Redemption 2



Games-News zum Verkauf